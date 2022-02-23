OTHELLO - A newly-formed, Moses Lake-based non-profit, Comunidades sin Fronteras Washington (Communities without Borders Washington) will extend a lifeline to residents who experienced hardship after they contracted coronavirus.
The community assistance organization will be at Chuy’s Mi Carniceria in Othello on Saturday, Feb. 26 from noon to 5 p.m. to help those who are still trying to ‘catch up’ after contracting the deadly disease.
Communities without Borders staff will provide rental assistance, personal hygiene items, grocery store gift cards to families, and vaccinations.
Organizers emphasize that the resources are available to everyone, no matter your color or creed, an American citizen or not.
Communities without Borders Washington will have similar events in Royal City, Wenatchee, Ephrata, Quincy and Moses Lake. The times have yet to be announced.