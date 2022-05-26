MOSES LAKE - Authorities are asking the community to be on the lookout for a suspect who recently siphoned gas directly from fuel tanks at the 76 station in Moses Lake.
The targeted 76 station is located at 2200 block of Broadway Avenue in Moses Lake.
Police say the owner of the fuel station reported that a pickup truck with a trailer was hovering over the holding tanks with its trailer lights dimmed as if it were drawing a lot of electricity. When the owner went to check the access points to the fuel tanks, he noticed they had been tampered with.
The station owner says the amount of fuel stolen wasn’t a significant amount.
"If you see a suspicious vehicle, during after-hours especially, hovering over a holding tank at a gas station, please call it in to dispatch," the Moses Lake Police Department wrote on a Facebook post.