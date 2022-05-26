QUINCY - Yanira Cedillos was physically reunited with family and friends for the first time since her tragic disappearance in March this week. Unfortunately, that reunion was under incredibly somber circumstances after she was allegedly murdered by an ex-lover on the night of her 30th birthday. It was weeks before Yanira’s body was finally found; she was located in Walla Walla County on May 12.
In the interim between her disappearance and discovery, her family had devoted as much time and money as they could to finding her in hopes of saying “goodbye” one final time before their reunion in the afterlife.
A viewing was held at Providence Funeral Services in Quincy at midnight on May 24. A formal service to pay respects to the late mother of three took place at the Bethlehem Chapel in Ephrata at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
During the service, family and friends spent two hours paying their respects in front of dozens in attendance.
An hour later, Yanira was buried at the Quincy Valley Cemetery.
“We will never forget seeing her casket being lowered and feeling that our soul went with her,” Yanira’s sister, Lanny Abundiz, told iFIBER ONE News.