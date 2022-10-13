An atmospheric scientist has finally 'let the cat out of the bag' in regards to when we'll finally see convincing fall-like weather in Washington state.
That scientist is Cliff Mass. Mass wrote in his blog that a significant trough of low pressure will hit the Pacific Northwest on Oct. 21, signaling the end of pleasant fall weather.
Mass writes that atmospheric flows will significantly change next Friday with a strong jet stream through our region as the end result.
"The atmospheric firehose will be headed directly toward us," Mass wrote.
Despite early October weather being a little warmer than normal in Eastern Washington, the transition to the cold season is taking place a typical time.
Temps in north central Washington will drop from low 70's to mid-to-lower 60's starting Oct. 22.