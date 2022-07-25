BRIDGEPORT - It was a bad day to be a bird in the Bridgeport area of Douglas County early Monday.
Douglas County’s PUD says two birds caused two power outages in the same area within a couple hours of each other.
Just after 7 a.m., a bird caused an outage affecting 300 customers in the Bridgeport area. Power was restored at 8:45 a.m.
At around 9:15 a.m., another bird caused an outage affecting the same 300 customers and an additional 430 more between Bridgeport Bar and Mansfield. Power was fully restored at 10:20 a.m.
Utility officials say the airborne animals had made contact with sensitive equipment at a nearby substation.