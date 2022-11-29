MOSES LAKE — The community has the chance to meet with local K9 teams and enjoy holiday activities at the annual Cocoa For K9s event on Saturday in Moses Lake.
The event is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the former Elks building at 814 N. Stratford Road.
K9 officers from the Moses Lake Police Department and Grant and Adams County sheriff’s offices will be on hand, along with their K9 partners. Pictures will be available with the police dogs and Santa.
The event also includes holiday crafts, a hot cocoa bar, breakfast and a silent auction.
The annual event is hosted by Columbia Basin K9s, a local nonprofit volunteer group supporting K9s working in the area.