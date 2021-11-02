MOSES LAKE - Samaritan Healthcare and other health organizations are again teaming up for the annual community turkey drive through Nov. 19.
Samaritan, Moses Lake Community Health Centers, Confluence Health and various community organizations are participating. Donations of canned food and other non-perishable items can be dropped off in collection boxes at the healthcare organizations in Moses Lake until Friday, Nov. 19.
On Nov. 19, Samaritan Healthcare will also be taking donations of any perishable food items or turkey at the turkey drive-thru drop off at Samaritan, located at 801 E. Wheeler Road.
All donations go directly to the Moses Lake Food Bank to be distributed to more than 1,500 families in need in Moses Lake and Warden.
Samaritan Healthcare has been holding the turkey drive for more than 20 years.