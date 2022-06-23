EPHRATA — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office annual John Bernard Memorial Golf Tournament drew another huge donation to the Behind the Badge Foundation.
The 2022 golf tournament raised $83,000 for the foundation. Sheriff Tom Jones presented a check recently to foundation Executive Director Brian Johnston.
The Behind the Badge Foundation is a statewide nonprofit that provides support to law enforcement agencies, families and communities after an officer has died or been seriously injured in the line of duty.
The sheriff’s office golf tournament was created in honor of Bernard, who died in the line of duty on Jan. 3, 2010 when he was involved in a collision while on routine patrol south of Ephrata. The foundation assisted Bernard’s family and the sheriff’s office through his memorial.
Since the golf tournament has been held since 2017, the sheriff’s office has donated $383,000 to the foundation and another $9,000 to the John Bernard Scholarship Fund.