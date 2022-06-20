MOSES LAKE — The Moses Lake Police Department and Grant County Sheriff’s Office are set to square off in the annual Battle of the Badge.
The annual community outreach softball game between the two department is scheduled for July 20 at the Larson Baseball field, located at 2501 W. Broadway Avenue in Moses Lake.
First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Emergency vehicles will be on display during the and entertainment is offered between innings.
All donations and proceeds from the event benefit local community outreach programs.