MOSES LAKE - “The race is on to get business back on track” is the theme of this year’s Moses Lake Business Expo is set to return next week.
The annual expo is from 4 p.m. to 7 pm. on June 15 at the Grant County Fairgrounds. The event is hosted by the Moses Lake Chamber of Commerce.
The expo gives people a chance to network with central Washington businesses and industry representatives. More than 50 businesses are scheduled to attend. The event also includes activities, games and raffle items.
The annual expo is one of the largest business-to-business trade and networking shows in central Washington.
For more information, contact the Moses Lake Chamber of Commerce at 509-765-7888 our visit www.moseslake.com.