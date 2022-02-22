MOSES LAKE - Dozens of businesses and organizations will be featured at the Moses Lake Business Expo set for March 15.
The expo, hosted by the Moses Lake Chamber of Commerce, is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on March 15 at the Grant County Fairgrounds Commercial Building, with a St. Patrick’s Day theme this year.
The annual event showcases local businesses from Moses Lake and the surrounding areas. The event is open to the public and free to attend.
“The Moses Lake Business Expo is a great opportunity to have our local businesses feature their products and services, as well as non-profits highlighting the work that they do with regards to fulfilling their missions,” said chamber Executive Director Debbie Doran Martinez. “I often hear attendees say ‘I didn’t know we had that in Moses Lake or Grant County,’ so it is a great event to stay up to date on what our businesses and organizations offer in our area.”
The expo gives people a chance to network with central Washington businesses and industry representatives. The event also includes activities and games.
For more information, visit www.moseslake.com.