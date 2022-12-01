MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake Farmers Market is hosting its annual Winter Market on Saturday at the Grant County Fairgrounds.
The market is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the Commercial Building at the fairgrounds, located at 3953 Airway Dr. NE in Moses Lake.
The event is free to attend.
The Winter Market will feature holiday items and various produce, craft and food vendors, along with limited commercial vendors, according to organizers.
Indoor farmers markets are also planned for Feb. 11 and April 1.
For more information, visit www.moseslakefarmersmarket.com.