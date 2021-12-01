MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake Farmers Market is hosting its annual Winter Market on Saturday at the Grant County Fairgrounds.
The market is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the Commercial Building at the fairgrounds, located at 3953 Airway Dr. NE in Moses Lake. The event is free to attend.
The Winter Market will feature various produce, craft and food vendors, along with limited commercial vendors, according to organizers who are expecting more than 50 vendors to be in attendance.
A Spring Market is planned for the second Saturday in February, and the seasonal farmers market opens May 7.
For more information, visit www.moseslakefarmersmarket.com