MOSES LAKE - The community is invited to help celebrate the start of the youth baseball and softball seasons during the annual Dick Kelly Memorial Youth Day Parade on Saturday.
The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. on Dogwood Street and continues onto West Third Avenue in downtown Moses Lake before making its way to the Larson Playfields.
All youth baseball and softball teams are invited to participate.
Following the parade, teams will gather at the Larson Playfields for opening ceremonies at 11 a.m. The parks and rec department will be honoring former Major League Baseball player Ryan Doumit as grand marshal
The Youth Day Parade serves as the annual kick-off celebration of the youth baseball and softball season.