WARDEN - Dollar General stores are popping up fast across north central Washington. Months ago, retail locations opened their doors in Mattawa and Kittitas with the announcement of the construction of another in Soap Lake within the past two weeks.
On Monday, the news broke about the Dollar General now under construction in Warden. The store will be built at the corner of 2nd Street and Walnut Avenue.
The Port of Warden says the store will be completed by late May and open sometime in June.
The store will be 9,100 square feet in size and with its parking lot, will occupy .91 acres.
Dollar Generals sell clothing, cleaning supplies, home decor, health & beauty aids, pet supplies, toys, seasonal items, and grocery.