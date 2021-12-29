SNOQUALMIE PASS — Another round of heavy snow is expected on Thursday over Snoqualmie Pass.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the area from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
The forecast for Thursday shows new snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches overnight, with up to another 16 inches throughout the day. Wind chill values could be as low as 14 as well.
Snow is expected to continue through Thursday night before clearing up on Friday.
Areas across north-central Washington could also see a dusting of snow on Thursday, with 1 to 2 inches possible in parts of Grant County, up to three inches in the Ritzville area and likely less than an inch of snow in Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties, according to the National Weather Service.
Dangerously cold temperatures are expected to continue through the first half of the weekend, with high temperatures in the teens and overnight lows in the single digits and below zero in some areas. Wind chills of minus 10 to minus 20 early Friday morning are also possible.