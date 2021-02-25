SNOQUALMIE PASS - Another round of heavy mountain snow is expected through Saturday morning, bringing more difficult travel conditions across Cascade mountain passes.
Snoqualmie Pass could see up close to four feet of new snow, according to the National Weather Service, with the heaviest snowfall expected Thursday night and into Friday. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 10 p.m. on Friday.
Stevens Pass could also see one to three inches of new snow.
A Wind Advisory has also been issued through 4 p.m. Friday for the Columbia Basin and Wenatchee Valley, with sustained winds at 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
High winds are also forecast for the Snoqualmie Pass area, with gusts as high as 60 mph, likely to bring blowing snow and reduced visibility.
“Please be prepared if you have to go, this next storm is nothing to mess around with if you aren’t prepared,” WSDOT officials stated. “It’s going to be a very challenging 24 hours across the pass with heavy snow at times.”