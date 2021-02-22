SNOQUALMIE PASS - Yet another winter storm is expected to impact travel over the Cascade mountain passes this week.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 4 p.m. Monday afternoon to 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Forecasters are calling for 18 to 24 inches of new snow in 24 hours. High winds are also expected, forecast at 30 to 40 mph with blowing and drifting snow possible.
An Avalanche Warning also remains in effect through 6 p.m. Monday for Stevens and Snoqualmie Pass.
WSDOT officials say additional closures and avalanche control measure are possible with the next storm.