QUINCY - Fire crews from multiple jurisdictions tamed the flames that at one point, engulfed a portion of an apartment complex in Quincy Monday evening.
At about 6 p.m., crews responded to apartment units at 437E St. NE in Quincy.
24 firefighters responded to the call.
The 11,250 square-foot, two story, eight apartment unit building sustained heavy fire damage; 28 of the 30 people living there are now homeless. No one was hurt.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it is suspected that it was human caused.
Grant County Fire District 3 Chief Tony Liebelt says a fire started in the shrubs outside the apartment complex about a week ago.