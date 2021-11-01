SPOKANE - A state appeals court has reinstated an exceptional sentence handed down to a Moses Lake man in connection to a 2015 shooting.
In November 2015, Olajide Fletcher was charged with first-degree assault with a firearm after shooting a man five times in the legs. Police say the victim had taken Fletcher’s television and had pulled on gun on Fletcher as he was trying to get the TV’s back, according to court records.
Fletcher overpowered the victim, taking the gun and then shooting him. The victim was taken to the hospital and eventually airlifted to a regional hospital for treatment.
Fletcher was later arrested by U.S. Marshals in Montana.
Fletcher pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree assault and was given an exceptional sentence, above the standard sentencing range, of 10 years in prison. Fletcher filed a motion to modify the sentence; the motion was dismissed, and in 2019, filed a second motion, contenting the court miscalculated his offender score before imposing the exceptional sentence. Following a series of hearings, Fletcher was resentenced to just over six years in prison.
The state then filed an appeal, leading to a state appeals court to reverse the six year sentence and reinstate the 10-year sentence. The appeals court ruled that Fletcher, on his appeal, did not establish good cause for failing to raise the issue in his first motion for resentencing.