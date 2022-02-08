SPOKANE - A state appeals court has upheld convictions against two men found guilty of killing a man near Royal City in 2016.
Gustavo Tapia Rodriguez was found guilty of aggravated first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and first-degree assault. His co-defendant, Fernando Marcos Gutierrez, was convicted as an accomplice to the same charges. Both were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
On Dec. 9, 2016, deputies responded to a shooting on SR 26, just east of SR 262 to find 28-year-old Arturo Sosa dead in the back seat of an SUV from at least two gunshot wounds. A second victim, also in the back seat, was shot once and was taken to a regional hospital.
The surviving victim told deputies he and Sosa were on their way from Othello to work in Royal City when the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe behind them began flashing the headlights. The victim pulled over thinking something was wrong, according to court records.
Investigators say three armed suspects exited their SUV and had the two victims exit their vehicle where one suspect with the rifle fired off one round into the ground.
Both the two victims and two of the suspects then got into the victims’ Ford Explorer, according to court records.
The victim began fighting with one suspect when shots were eventually fired. Tapia Rodriguez fired three shots, killing Sosa.
Both Tapia Rodriguez and Marcos Gutierrez appealed, claiming there was not sufficient evidence to support the aggravated murder conviction. The two also argued counsel was ineffective for failing to challenge or remove a juror who admitted to being biased against a person not legally in the country. Two also claimed prosecutorial misconduct. A state appeals court disagreed, upholding the convictions for both men.
The appeals court did remand the case back to Grant County to correct language in sentencing records.
Tapia Rodriguez is also serving a second life term in the December 2016 killing of Quincy resident Jill Sundberg.