SPOKANE — A state appeals court has upheld the prison sentence against a Moses Lake man who shot his wife during a dispute in their home in 2019.
Larry Winters was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison after entering an Alford plea to first-degree assault-domestic violence, with a deadly weapon enhancement. The Alford plea meant Winters does not admit to committing the crime but believed he would be convicted at trial.
Moses Lake police responded March 23, 2019 to the 200 block of East Inglewood Drive after a 62-year-old woman called 911 to report her husband had shot her during a fight inside their home.
Moses Lake police say Winters and his wife had been drinking when the two began arguing. Winters told his wife to leave and got in her face, according to court records. The woman told police she was trying to leave when Winters pushed her down. She then grabbed her phone to call 911 and says her husband went “ballistic,” according to Moses Lake police.
Winters then threatened to kill his wife and pointed a small-caliber handgun at her face. The victim tried to grab the gun when she was shot in the hand.
Winters again threatened to kill the woman but the gun malfunctioned as he tried to shoot her a second time, according to Moses Lake police.
The physical fight continued and police say Winters attempted to shoot his wife again. She was able to escape and ran to a neighbor’s home where 911 was called.
The woman was taken to Samaritan Hospital for treatment.
Moses Lake police say the couple had only been married for about a year at the time of the shooting.
Winters appealed his sentence, arguing the trial court failed to recognize its discretion to hand down a lesser sentence based on mitigating circumstances including his age, poor health, lack of criminal history and his own experience as a victim of domestic violence. A psychologist had recommended a therapeutic sentence in lieu of prison. The trial judge declined to impose a lesser sentence. The judge expressed sympathy toward Winter’s age and health, but explained special considerations for Winters’ circumstances were not available for sentencing.
The state appeals court disagreed with Winters’ argument, ruling the trial court lacked discretion to impose a lesser sentence based on Winters’ age and health.