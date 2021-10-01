QUINCY - A state appeals court has upheld a vehicular homicide conviction against a man serving an eight-year prison sentence.
Genaro Vazquez Visoso was convicted in February 2020 in connection to a collision that killed an Ephrata man in 2017 near Quincy.
On Oct. 20, 2017, Vazquez Visoso was driving a Chevrolet Malibu on Road K Northwest. He admitted he had dropped his cellphone and reached down to grab it when he ran a stop sign at the intersection with Road 9 Northwest, colliding with a 2009 Honda Accord driven by 61-year-old Kelly Norris.
Norris died at the scene. Vazquez Visoso was pulled out of car before it caught fire.
Paramedics told investigators they could smell an odor of alcohol on Vazquez Visoso’s breath, according to court records. Vazquez Visoso was taken to Quincy Valley Medical Center before being transferred to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. He sustained multiple broken bones and underwent several surgeries.
Medical records from Quincy Valley Medical Center showed Vazquez Visoso had methamphetamine and alcohol in his system, according to court records. Much of the evidence relating to intoxication was not allowed to be presented during trial. The jury could not reach a unanimous decision whether Vazquez Visoso was intoxicated at the time of the collision.
Vazquez Visoso appealed the conviction, arguing there was insufficient evidence to convict because reaching for his cellphone was “only ordinary negligence.” Under the state’s definition of vehicular homicide, a person is guilty if the driver was operating the vehicle in a reckless manner and with disregard for the safety of others.
A state appeals court disagreed with Vazquez Visoso, stating their was sufficient evidence to convict and the evidence presented at trial “is sufficient to support the jury’s finding that Mr. Visoso drove in a reckless manner and with disregard for the safety of others.”