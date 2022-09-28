Effective September 28, REC Silicon's new Chief Executive Officer, William Kurt Levens is leading the company. REC Silicon's board of directors appointed Levens to replace interim CEO James May II. May became REC Silicon's interim leader in November 2021.
Levens, a Senior Vice President and General Manager of Electronic Grade Polysilicon and Silicon Gases, is the longest-standing executive at REC Silicon with more than 15 years of senior management experience, including a decade of strategic gas line management, sales, marketing, and key commercial planning in both polysilicon and silicon gas businesses. Prior to that, Mr. Levens has held various managerial positions within the industrial gas industry. His insights include commercial, operations, maintenance, project development and general management in the Electronic materials-gases. Mr. Levens holds a Bachelor of Science degree from United States Military Academy at West Point.
Koo Yung Lee, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: “The Board is grateful for the time and efforts made by James in the period as interim CEO, and in other leadership positions prior to that. We wish James all the best with his new endeavors. We are also delighted to promote Mr. Levens as the CEO of REC Silicon. Mr. Levens has been part of the leadership team since 2005 and brings a wealth of experience in the field of Polysilicon and Silicon Gases. He has demonstrated his ability to building successful organization and businesses.”
Levens will lead the company in its reopening of its Moses Lake factory.