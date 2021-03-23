EPHRATA - Appointments are available for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday in Ephrata.
The clinic is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ephrata Municipal Airport, at the corner of Grumman Avenue and Airport Street. Appointments can be made here: https://prepmod.doh.wa.gov/client/registration?clinic_id=1180
To see if you are eligible to receive the vaccine, visit www.findyourphasewa.org. Last week, the state entered Phase 1B tier 2 of the vaccine timeline, making grocery store workers, first responders, transit workers and agricultural workers eligible for the vaccine.
Nearly 1,100 people received their vaccination between clinics in Grand Coulee and Quincy last weekend, according to the health district. Overall, more than 26,000 vaccine doses have been administered in Grant County.
The health district is in need of volunteers to help at the vaccination clinics. More information is available here: https://bit.ly/3cevRt3.