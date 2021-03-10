MOSES LAKE - Appointments for Saturday’s mass vaccination event in Moses Lake will be available beginning Wednesday morning.
Registration is set to open at 10 a.m. The event, held at the Grant County Fairgrounds, is for first doses only. Appointments run from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., according to the health district.
Appointments can be made online here: https://prepmod.doh.wa.gov//reg/6012284569
“By transitioning these vaccine events to a county-led initiative, we can provide a greater amount of staffing and resources to each event held throughout our community, stated health district administrator Theresa Adkinson.
Saturday’s vaccination event will provide just over 1,000 doses to eligible residents. Current eligibility includes people 65 and older and people age 50 and older who live in a multigenerational household. Health care workers, first responders, educators and school staff, and childcare workers are also eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
To check eligibility visit https://form.findyourphasewa.org/210118771253954.