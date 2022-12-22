DESERT AIRE - An elderly couple living in Desert Aire were briefly forced into the harshly-cold elements Wednesday night after a fire consumed their home.
Grant County Fire District 8 Chief Matt Hyndman says crews were summoned to the 800 block of Orchard Drive just before 4 p.m.
When crews arrived, the double-wide mobile home was being consumed by fire.
Hyndman says it was difficult to fight the fire from the inside because the dense clutter in the home compromised crews' ability to effectively fight the fire.
Hyndman says the home was a total loss.
Hyndman says the home owner told him a circuit to the water heater had popped and when he reset the circuit, electricity to the device arced and the water heater caught fire, sparking the blaze.