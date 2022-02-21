The National Weather Service is predicting a frost bite-inducing wave of cold weather in north central Washington mid-week.
Temperatures expected Monday night through Thursday haven’t been seen since early January. From Feb. 22 through Feb. 24, high are expected to range between 15 and 25 degrees Fahrenheit.
During the early morning hours of Tuesday and Thursday temperatures are predicted to be 5 to 15 degrees. The coldest morning of the week will be Wednesday with -10 degrees to 5 degrees predicted in the area. In addition, the cold temperatures will be accompanied by wind chills ranging from 0 to -20 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Wind gusts will reach up to 31 mph in some areas.
Dangers posed by the anticipated cold streak of weather include frost bite and hypothermia. Scattered snow showers and flurries are expected near the end of the work week with temps warming up into the mid-30s for highs and upper 20s for lows.