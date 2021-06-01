EAST WENATCHEE - A bomb squad is en route to the UPS Store in East Wenatchee after a hand grenade was found in a package on Tuesday evening at around 8:40 p.m.
Police evacuated the store and the immediate area until a bomb squad could arrive to dispose of the incendiary device.
East Wenatchee Police Chief Rick Johnson says the sender and the recipient are unknown at this time. Also, Johnson was unable to confirm whether there were any other materials in the package.
However, the recipient reportedly notified the store of the potentially explosive device in advance.
Johnson says police were unable to confirm if the grenade was actually live.
As of 9 p.m., a bomb squad from Yakima was en route to the scene.