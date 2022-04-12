2022 appears to be known for its abnormal weather patterns in Washington state, especially in the north central region.
April snow showers have delivered an abnormal amount of snow within the last 24 to 48 hours.
On Tuesday, Chelan County Public Works stated that crews had cleared two feet of snow from Mission Ridge Road, the roadway that leads up to Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort above Wenatchee.
As of 9 a.m. on Tuesday, meteorologists say the Plain area received up to 9.5 inches of snow. The only other area where snow accumulated in north central Washington on Tuesday was Leavenworth, it received three inches.
The National Weather Service says more snow is on the way between Tuesday and Wednesday. The areas expected to receive the most snow are Lake Chelan and the area just south of it with 1-2 inches of snow anticipated. The area between Stevens Pass and Blewett Pass should get up to eight inches in the overnight.
The National Weather Service says the unprecedented amount of snow is the result of an extremely unstable air mass over the Pacific Northwest where cold temperatures remain suspended at high elevations combined with heat from the sun generated during a typical April warming. The combination is creating an unstable low pressure in parts in the atmosphere, which yield slow-moving showers that have great variability and can generate a significant amount of precipitation in one area.