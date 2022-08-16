EAST WENATCHEE — A natural gas leak Tuesday has morning has led to evacuations in East Wenatchee.
A gas line was damaged in the area of Standerfer Street and Valley Mall Parkway Tuesday morning. Areas along Valley Mall Parkway were evacuated and the public is advised to avoid the downtown area from Third Street to Ninth Street and from Sunset Highway to Eastmont Avenue, according to Chelan County Emergency Management.
The mall and Olive Garden have been evacuated.
Multiple road closures are also in place, according to emergency management, which is urging people to obey all road closures and instructions for the area.