EPHRATA - A masked thief who brandished a firearm in his waistband managed to swipe hundreds of painkillers from a pharmacy in Ephrata on Christmas Eve.
At around 5 p.m., Ephrata police say the suspect entered the store wearing a ski mask and quietly walked up to the pharmacy, handed the pharmacist a note demanding painkillers and proceeded to show the pharmacist the firearm in his waistband.
The pharmacist was apparently the only person who knew the robbery was happening and handed over several hundred pain-killing pills.
The armed suspect quietly took the pills and the note and walked out of the store to a getaway vehicle, which was staged about a block away.
The prescription-stealing bandit is still at large as police continue to investigate.
Police say the suspect is described as a white male, 5'10" to 6' tall with gray eyebrows.