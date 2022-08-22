GEORGE — An Ephrata man deputies believed may have had plans of a mass shooting at the Gorge Amphitheatre is facing two gross misdemeanor charges.
Jonathan R. Moody, 31, is charged in Grant County District Court with possession of a dangerous weapon and displaying a weapon, according to court records. Deputies had initially arrested Moody for felony harassment with threats to kill but after further investigation sought the misdemeanor charges.
If convicted, gross misdemeanor charges are punishable by up to a year in jail.
Moody was arrested Friday night, reportedly armed with two 9mm pistols, outside the Gorge venue gates.
Deputies were contacted after a group in the parking area allegedly noticed Moody open the trunk to his car, fill a balloon with an unknown substance and inhale the substance, according to the sheriff’s office.
The witnesses told deputies Moody then grabbed two pistols from the trunk and loaded them. Investigators say Moody concealed one pistol in the rear of his waistband and the other in a waistband holster.
Moody was allegedly approaching concertgoers, asking when the Bass Canyon music festival ended and where people would exit the venue. A witness described Moody as “not being in the right mindset,” according to court records.
“Moody’s actions of appearing to inhale an intoxicant, loading weapons in the parking lot, and his questions about where concertgoers would be exiting and at what time, furthered the suspicious of witnesses and deputies,” the sheriff’s office stated.
Moody did not make any statements to deputies following his arrest.