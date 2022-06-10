EPHRATA - The man who police say raped and murdered a 30-year-old Moses Lake mother on the night of her birthday on March 4, 2022 will have to wait a little longer for his first day in court.
Yanira Cedillos' alleged killer, Juan Gastelum of Hermiston appeared for an arraignment in Grant County Superior Court on Tuesday, June 7.
However, the arraignment had to be postponed because Gastelum's defense attorney did not have their documents ready, according to Yanira's sister, Lanny Abundiz.
Gastelum's arraignment has been rescheduled for 9 a.m. on June 13 where he'll enter a plea of 'guilty' or 'not guilty.'