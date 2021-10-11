ELLENSBURG - One day after a 19-year-old Ellensburg resident was arrested in Hawaii for a drug-related homicide, Ellensburg police have put another perpetrator behind bars for the same crime.
On October 7, a 24-year-old Sedro Woolley resident, and former Ellensburg resident, was arrested in connection with the March 10, 2020 death of Darin Cole. Cole was a student at Central Washington University.
The suspect was booked into the Kittitas County Jail on recommended charges of delivery of a controlled substance and controlled substance homicide.
Officers reportedly responded to a call of a subject, later identified as Darin Cole, of possibly overdosing on LSD at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of East Helena Avenue. As officers arrived, they saw Cole fall from his fourth-floor apartment window; he died later that evening.
With the assistance of the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab and Toxicology Lab, Detectives identified the suspect they believe delivered LSD to Cole on March 10, 2020.