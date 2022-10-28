OTHELLO - Two Othello men are behind bars after allegedly threatening a woman with multiple guns on Friday.
Adams County Sheriff’s officials say deputies responded to the 300 block of Reynolds Rd. where a female had been threatened by the men, one who was wielding a sawed-off shotgun and the other carrying a handgun.
The incident was classified as a domestic dispute.
34-year-old Nicholas Romero-Rivera of Othello, who is previously from Moses Lake, and 36-year-old Carlos Vilanueva-Martinez of Othello were identified as the gunmen.
Carlos was a arrested during a sweep of the home where the assault occurred, but Nicholas, the woman’s significant other and father of her victim’s children, is still at-large.