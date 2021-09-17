MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake police have made an arrest into the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man Saturday afternoon.
Juan Alberto Flores, 43, was taken into custody Friday morning as detectives and the Moses Lake Tactical Response Team served a search warrant. Flores was arrested while arriving to work, according to police.
Investigators say Flores was with the victim, 24-year-old Radel Llamas, just prior to the shooting in the 1300 block of West Marina Drive. Flores was allegedly seen leaving the area immediately after Llamas was shot. Llamas was taken to Samaritan Hospital where he later died.
Flores was booked into Grant County Jail for second-degree murder. Detectives have seized the vehicle Flores was driving the day of the shooting. Police have not recovered the gun used in the shooting. Police say the shooting does not appear to be gang-related.
Moses Lake police continue to investigate and anyone with information is asked to call 509-764-3887.