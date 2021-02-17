OTHELLO - The shades were drawn and the doors were locked at Desert Oasis High School in Othello on Wednesday.
The school lockdown was spurred by the bust of a man with gang affiliation from the Moses Lake area, according to Othello Police.
Othello Police Sergeant Brent McFarlane says authorities asked the school to lockdown at 11:40 a.m. while they and the department of corrections took the person into custody for a parole violation.
The lockdown at the high school was lifted at 11:50 a.m.
McFarlane says the subject, a Moses Lake man, was staying in an apartment across the street from the high school where the bust occurred.