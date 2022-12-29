MOSES LAKE — A 29-year-old man has been charged with vehicular assault after investigators say he ran over his mother in November near Moses Lake.
Along with the vehicular assault charge, Raymond A. Surber was also charged Thursday with hit-and-run, according to court records. An arrest warrant was also issued on Thursday, with bail set at $100,000. Prosecutors say Surber currently has three active warrants in district court for failing to appear in court.
Early in the morning on Nov. 10, Grant County deputies say Cheryl Lee Hall, 42, was struck by a vehicle allegedly driven by Surber on Harris Road Northeast. Hall was taken to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee and remains hospitalized at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with extensive serious injuries. Hall has undergone multiple surgeries since the incident. The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with medical expenses. The fundraising page can be found here: https://gofund.me/9320930b.
Surber allegedly told investigators he and his mother had been drinking at a bar when they decided to leave. Hall was reportedly driving when they left the bar, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators were told the two got into an argument and Hall got out of the vehicle and decided to walk the rest of the way home. Surber then got into the driver’s seat.
“Surber said while he was driving he believed he hit something with the vehicle but was not sure,” investigators stated. “Surber continued driving to his mother’s house, where he spoke with his grandma who made the decision he needed to return to the scene.”
Surber and his grandmother were both on scene when deputies arrived. Investigators say they could smell a strong odor of alcohol on Surber, who also allegedly failed field sobriety tests, according to the sheriff’s office.