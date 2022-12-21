WENATCHEE - Authorities are investigating the cause of an arson fire that gutted an art studio in downtown Wenatchee on Saturday.
Michelle Li Murphy, owns Barbarianheart.Love on Mission Street in the alley behind Its Your Tan. Michelle's business specializes in handmade fashion accessories that includes hand-dyed silk.
Michelle says security footage captured the person who is believed to be the suspect, but their physical features aren't clear in the video.
Michelle says the blaze happened at around 4 a.m. on Sunday. It was determined that the suspect had lit a piece of cardboard on fire to ignite the studio's garage door. Michelle says all contents inside were lost to the fire.
"This has basically destroyed my fashion and hand dyed silk accessory business that I've been building up over the last year (after 20 years in NYC)," Michelle wrote.
Michelle's husband has started a GoFundMe to raise the money needed to help his wife recover.
The suspect in the fire is still at large. Michelle says she doesn't know why her business was targeted and believes the arson was random.
Prior to the suspect setting the fire, Michele says they painted the numbers "313" in black on one of her windows.
In addition to GoFundMe, you can support Michelle by buying her art at barbarianheart.love.