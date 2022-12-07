ELLENSBURG — A man accused of setting a fire that destroyed a shop building owned by ACX and the Ellensburg Racquet and Recreation Center was previously charged with breaking into an ACX office and stealing $2,000 while he was employed at the business.
Lyle Chance Morgan, a former ACX employee, is charged in Kittitas County Superior Court with first-degree arson in connection to the Dec. 2 fire. Morgan is being held on $500,000 bail.
Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office detectives had been investigating two other attempted arson fires where someone had lit hay on fire inside an ACX barn. Detectives then set up a game camera in case the suspect returned to start another fire.
ACX employees say their camera system was not operating at the time of the two attempted arson fires. On Dec. 1, they learned the power breakers to the cameras had been turned off. The breakers were turned back on and the cameras were back in operation later that day, according to court records.
Just after midnight on Dec. 2, firefighters responded to flames coming from an ACX facility and the Ellensburg recreation center. ACX security cameras reportedly show a subject wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt and light-colored pants at the scene. About five minutes later, the subject is seen roaming from the northeast corner of a building as flames become visible.
Detectives received information an ex-employee was just east of the fire scene with his vehicle in the ditch along the Vantage Highway. Deputies contacted Morgan, who they say was wearing clothing that matched the clothing worn by the subject in the security camera video. Investigators seized his vehicle and his cellphone.
Morgan was terminated from ACX in September after he was charged with burglary and theft. The sheriff’s office reported Morgan broke into the main office, drilled out a lock on a desk and stole about $2,000 in petty cash. Morgan was a safety manager at the time and was in charge of the security systems and hazardous material storage. ACX employees told investigators Morgan would have “intimate knowledge” of how the security camera system operated.