CHELAN — A suspect in an apparent arson fire at the Chelan Rodeo grounds is being treated for critical burns at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
Chelan Fire and Rescue responded about 2:20 p.m. Sunday and arrived to find a 20-foot by 20-foot stable fully-engulfed in flames with the fire spreading into nearby brush.
Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire with help from Chelan Saddle members.
No horses were in the stable at the time of the fire.
The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by fire officials with information that the fire was allegedly started by an individual they had been looking for. The suspect sustained serious burns in the fire and was taken to the Seattle hospital.
The fire is being investigated as a suspected arson fire.