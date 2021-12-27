The National Weather Service is still reeling after the hottest temperatures of all time were spurred by the 2021 heat wave in late-June, early-July.
The National Weather Service office in Spokane did a 'year in review' report on Monday.
Meteorologists reported that the hottest temperatures of all time were reported between June 25 and July 4 in Ephrata, Wenatchee and Omak. The hottest Fahrenheit thermometer recording in history was noted on June 29.
Ephrata recorded a temperature of 116, beating the previous record of '115' on Aug. 4, 1961. Wenatchee experienced a recording-breaking temp of 114, surpassing the 109-degree day on June 28, 2015. Omak's 117 reading on June 29 eclipsed the previous record of 114, which was recorded on July 26, 1928.
The unprecedented heat caused rolling power outages, pavement to heave on roads, killed crops, and contributed to heat-related fatalities.
As for the cold snap we're experiencing this week, meteorologists with the National Weather Service say "it's been really cold," but the weather isn't record-breaking.