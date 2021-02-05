On Friday, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) stiffened its policy on its mask-wearing mandate.
As of Feb. 5, any travelers at airpots, bus stations, train stations, while en-route to their destinations or not, must wear a face mask or pay a fine.
For those who are penalized, the TSA recommends a fine ranging from $250 for the first offense...up to $1,500 for repeat offenders.
Depending on the substantial aggravating or mitigating factors, TSA may seek a sanction amount that falls outside of these ranges.
Transportation system operators have been asked by the TSA to report violations to them so it can issue penalties to those who refuse to wear a mask.