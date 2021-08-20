EPHRATA - In a letter to Governor Jay Inslee, Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones made a request on behalf of the Washington State Sheriff’s Association this week.
In the letter, Jones says the new police reform laws are “confusing” and “have many different interpretations.” Jones says the new laws “…reduce our ability to respond to calls and provide service to those who need it most.”
Jones suggests that the best way to clear up the convolution is to fix the laws through a special legislative session. Jones says a special session is needed this year.
“The citizens of Washington State deserve law enforcement in their communities that can effectively protect them,” Jones wrote in the letter.
Jones is the president of the Washington State Sheriff’s Association.
Tom Dent, a Republican State Representative from Moses Lake, says the new laws also put emergency responders at risk because the new laws deter the presence of law enforcement from appearing at the scene of a mental health call or drug overdose.
Recently, a number of local law enforcement agencies were unable to pursue a Chewelah man with mental health issues after he stole a bus in Peshastin and made his way through Douglas and Grant County before hitching a ride from Moses Lake to Chewelah where he drove a tractor into his own house.