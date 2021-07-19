NESPELEM - Firefighters have made more progress on the 35,591-acre Chuweah Creek fire burning just east of Nespelem. According to GIS Satellite mapping, the fire has far fewer hot spots than it did last week. An official status report on InciWeb states that the fire is most active on its north end; it’s expected that the fire will grow to the north by about an 1/8 mile over the next 24 hours.
With the fire 35% contained, the focus on containing the blaze is at its north end. Full containment of the fire is expected by this Friday.
To the northeast, a lightning caused fire that was sparked on July 12 has grown to a little over 4,000 acres near Inchelium. The Summit Trail Fire, which is about 17 miles west of Inchelium, is 0% contained.
According to officials with the Colville Tribal Reservation, the fire is burning in commercial timber and on historic cultural sites.
The fire is being managed by a firefighting team out of California.
Firefighters are focusing on controlling and containing the fire’s south side and are working to keep it north of Bridge Creek Highway. 218 personnel are working on the fire.
No structures have burned in that fire.