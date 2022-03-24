MOSES LAKE - A suspect in an assault is reportedly barricaded inside a home near Moses Lake.
Grant County deputies are asking the public to avoid the area of Road H.1 Northeast, south of Road 10 Northeast. Anyone that lives in the area is asked to stay indoors.
The sheriff’s office says the suspect, identified as Robbie Marcher, is wanted for assault and failed to stop for deputies. He then reportedly ran into a home and is refusing to surrender.
The Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team in on scene.
Marcher was previously sentenced to more than five years in prison after he was found guilty of shooting an off-duty sheriff’s deputy while hunting in 2008 near Soap Lake. Marcher said he fired at what he thought was a coyote. He was convicted by a jury of second-degree assault, second-degree unlawful hunting of big game and failing to summon assistance.