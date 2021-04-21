She considers California her home state, but with her parents living in Chelan and extended family living in Soap Lake and Wenatchee, it’s safe to say that Megan McArthur’s fan base saturates a portion of north central Washington.
McArthur will be the pilot of SpaceX’s Crew-2 mission this Friday.
Coordinated by NASA, the mission includes McArthur and three other astronauts who will take to space in a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft named 'Endeavour' at 5:49 a.m. from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
After the launching of the Falcon 9 rocket weeks ago, the spacecraft will catch up to the International Space Station less than 24 hours later where astronauts will dock.
The four crew members will be the third crew to fly to the orbiting lab via SpaceX’s spacecraft.
The Crew-2 astronauts are expected to spend six months living and working on the space station.
McArthur’s parents are graduates of Wenatchee High School.