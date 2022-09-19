EAST WENATCHEE - In case you haven't noticed, kids are increasingly becoming their own bosses these days. The era of getting any entry-level job just to have a healthy allowance appears to be waning, fast. Just ask 14-year-old Oliver Cawdery of East Wenatchee; he's the founder and CEO of DangIt Clothes.
DangIt Clothes has performed exceptionally well despite being in the stages of infancy. Cawdery started DangIt Clothes out of his bedroom with a t-shirt printer in mid-July 2022. However, those humble beginnings materialized into something more thanks to some swift demand. He started selling his clothes at pop-up markets at Pybus Public Market in Wenatchee over the summer and has since taken his business online as of a few days ago.
Oliver is now outsourcing his printing and designs for the sake of keeping up with consumer orders, selling as many as 100 items a month. He used to draw his designs by hand, but is still involved in design concepts.
In addition to Oliver's signature t-shirts, DangIt's inventory includes hats, phone cases, sweatshirts and long-sleeved shirts.
Oliver's idea for DangIt Clothes was hatched from his love for skateboarding and snowboarding.
"A lot of name-brand clothing companies for skateboarding and snowboarding are price-gouging people. I wanted to create a brand that's affordable for younger people," Cawdery told iFIBER ONE News.
"As the skater/snowboarder 'lifestyle' has gotten more popular, the clothing industry surrounding it has only gotten more expensive, which has made it difficult for kids to express themselves how they want to. My products are designed to break that mold, and let kids do what they love, wearing what they love," he states on his website.
As for the brand 'DangIt,' Oliver says it came from his very first hand-drawn design of a stick-figure skateboarder with a broken skateboard that was captioned with "dang it." Clothing with the first design remains for sale online.
Oliver says the "sky's the limit" as far as what he'd like to do with the DangIt brand. He hopes to turn it into a merchandising company that appeals to skate borders, snow boarders and all around adventure seekers across the U.S. and beyond.
As for how he started his business, Oliver's mom, Jenn, says her son did it with dignity.
"He asked us for a loan for have of the initial investment but we knew he had the whole amount and wanted him to be fully invested and not start off with a debt," Jenn told iFIBER ONE News. "He works part time at Central Cascade Board Shop and takes care of the trash bins and hot tub for a local vacation rental. He has done this 100 percent on his own. He found, hired, and paid the artist to design his ideas. He paid for the llc and business license."
Jenn says Oliver is exceptional in the sense that he is an honors student as a ninth grader at Eastmont Jr. High, plays multiple instruments, taught himself how to skateboard and snowboard; he eventually taught his dad how to snowboard.
DangIt Clothes can be found at dangitclothes.com and on Instagram at dangitclothes.