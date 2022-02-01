WENATCHEE - Irrigators in the Wenatchee area are celebrating the federal government’s title transfer of Greater Wenatchee Irrigation Districts’ (GWID) infrastructure and facilities. Supporters of the title transfer say the title transfer has been many years in the making. Bureau of Reclamation transferred the title during a ceremony.
“…our critical water resources can be managed by those who know our needs best, the men and women who live, work, and farm right here in our communities,” said Rep. Dan Newhouse.
The transfer of water rights was a result of the Dingell Act that was passed in 2019.
The Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District is located in central Washington in the Columbia River Valley. The title transfer covers all federally owned facilities within the water conveyance and distribution system and includes approximately 82 acres necessary for the district to permanently provide irrigation water to its patrons. The transfer includes all improvements and appurtenances to the federally owned facilities and lands, including but not limited to buildings, pumps, diversions, control structures, fixture, improvements, drains, laterals, pipelines, waste ways, wells, ponds, and roads.
“Water managers, users, and federal partners rolled up their sleeves to get this job done. Title transfer puts the management of our region’s most vital resource – water – in the hands of those who live here and know it best, said Craig Gyselinck, Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District (GWID) Manager. The hard work by those who contributed to this success will be felt for years to come. I can’t wait to put the new benefits we’ve acquired through title transfer to work. The future is bright for the GWID and our region.”